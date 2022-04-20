Professor Margelletti, what about the world-scaring missile launched yesterday by Putin?

«It was a long-time planned launch in 2022, but anticipated to give a clear signal to Westerners. Not a day goes by now without the Kremlin threatening to use nuclear weapons ».

And what must Mariupol’s long agony prepare us for?

“There are two scenarios, like the schools of thought: the first is that Putin must win by 9 May, obtaining some territory such as the Donbass, to declare victory …”.

And the second?

“That Putin despite the objective difficulties encountered in what he believed to be a blitzkrieg did not abandon his project to recreate a large Russian area within Europe because the desire to go down in history is more important than anything, including the keeping of the economy of your country “.

But if we were to take the date of May 9 for good, when do you imagine there will be the final offensive?

«The so-called final offensive has not yet begun, many of the battlegroups are in the process of arriving or settling down. In any case, the final attack will not develop as a mighty shoulder, but as a slow but inexorable tsunami. And the important thing is that it will no longer be entrusted to more generals, but to only one who will have the vision as a whole ».

Putin, in short, has learned the lesson of not taking Kiev lightly…

“Exactly so. He has learned that the use of highly specialized but light forces cannot outweigh the tanks supplied to Ukraine by the West. Then they return to the massive use of artillery, aerial bombardments and armored masses ».

How important is the substance of the military posture and how much the image Putin wants to give to his country?

“The image he wants to convey in general is that of a country and an army that is very ferocious against those who oppose its desires to conquer.”

And how is Russia now like armed vehicles and men?

«He has about 15 thousand vehicles, they are old, they date back to the 60-70s, but they are many. And he can also have as many soldiers as he wants. As always, the variable lies in the aid that reaches Ukraine from the West ”.

How long do you think the resistance inside the steel plant will last? Will the last men come out soon?

“Russia doesn’t care if they go out, it doesn’t want to take prisoners.”