The geopolitical expert comments every day in the press on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Professor Margelletti, with the Draghi government’s proposal to end the war, can we think of finally approaching the ceasefire?

«I’ll answer you with a datum. While – commendably – Italy is working to write an effective plan through which to achieve peace, in Kherso the local administration is asking the Russians to build a permanent Russian military base. It seems to me an unequivocal political message of total closure to the negotiations. If this happens in the territories that are the object of the negotiations it does not seem to me that we are going in the right direction … ».

So what’s the right strategy at this point?

«There are not many others left except that of continuing to arm Ukraine so that it can resist the Russian offensive. Because Putin’s army is slowly continuing to encircle the Ukrainian army, also intensifying the attacks. So it is excellent to continue working on a peace project, but not neglecting to help the resistance of Zelensky’s men who are already suffering losses that cannot be replaced from a numerical point of view ».

In your opinion, is there any probability that Putin will decide to meet Zelensky, as per your request?

“It seems highly unlikely to me, but I don’t say it, the facts say it. The West has asked Putin for a meeting 100 times. And on the Russian side, not only has there never been a response, but so far they have never even stated what their plans are. “

But what are they waiting for in your opinion?

“Simple. That in the West the polemics over the sending of arms become fractures to the point of blocking support for Ukraine ”.