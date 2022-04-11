The geopolitical expert comments every day in the press on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Professor Margelletti, Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg’s mission from Putin went badly. Why was that move decided, but above all, are there now other exit strategies?

“Unfortunately it is a very bad sign, the chancellor has even been misled. It was a mission agreed with the other European countries that defined a change of strategy in the diplomatic relationship with Russia. Austria was chosen as a neutral country to explain to Putin in detail that Westerners will never give up Ukraine and indeed, that this conflict had strengthened the bond between European countries within them and within NATO. But the meeting ended badly and Putin did not want to listen to any advice, saying to Schallenberg’s face that he only cares about one thing ».

What?

“Win. And probably he is not at all interested in the prospect feared by the Austrian ambassador, namely the fact that, at this point it is impossible to imagine a continuation of the Russian adventure in Ukraine without a heavy clash with a Europe and a NATO that will act together. Like never before. Putin did not want to hear about the exit strategy, no honorable way out in light of the fact that the risk – at this point – is not so much the continuation of the conflict as a further barbarization of the same ».

End of diplomacy?

“Let’s say we received a good slap”

And what about the Donbass?

«The supply column of the Russian vehicles queued east of Kharkiv is currently very worn. Air intelligence allows Ukrainian troops to target refueling vehicles. By now also the strategy of Zelensky’s army has been refined: not being able to compete on the number of men and military means, it concentrates the attack on strategic lines ».