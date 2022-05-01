and Russian forces seem unable to advance as planned along the various fronts, and in particular along the eastern front

Over the last few hours there have been no particular changes regarding the situation on the ground in the context of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. In fact, the Russian forces seem unable to advance as planned along the various fronts, and in particular along the eastern front, the one that aims to conquer the Donbass region. This despite the withdrawal of Russian troops from the northern front, which took place in recent weeks, and the possibility of concentrating men, means and resources on a small number of offensive lines. In fact, according to the British Ministry of Defense, Russian forces have to deal with several problems, including logistical procurement difficulties (despite having improved overall logistical support capabilities for the ongoing operation), poor command capabilities and control, a reduced level of air support for ground action and in some cases extremely low morale among the forces fighting in Ukraine.

These dynamics are translating into a situation of substantial stalemate in the Russian offensive, especially in the Donbass region, where the Russians have not made significant gains in the last few hours. Several clashes continue to take place in numerous population centers along the entire eastern front line; in particular, fighting continues, among others, in the cities of Rubizhne and Popasna, in the Lugansk Oblast. In both cases, some Russian units would have managed to enter the cities, which however remain under the control of the Ukrainian troops, who continue to repel the assaults of the Russians.

In the south, Russian forces continue to carry out air strikes against the Azovstal steel mills, where the last Ukrainian troops are confined, but they do not seem willing to surrender and surrender to the forces of Moscow.