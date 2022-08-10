The geopolitical expert: “If the crisis with China escalates, there will be a trade war that the West is destined to lose”

Professor Margelletti, what should we expect from the crisis between China and Taiwan?

“We must be aware of the fact that the escalation of this crisis between Taiwan and China could lead to a disaster for the Western economy. As most of the objects we take for granted, and guarantee our comfort, are born thanks to semiconductors and cheap products in Taiwan ».

Can you give us some examples?

“They range from electronic cigarettes to cars. They have the raw materials, from silicon to rare earths, and are able to transform them into finished products ».

But beyond the economic crisis, do you also see an imminent conflict of war?

“No, because China has a very similar military approach to Russia. And seeing how the war in Ukraine is going, they prefer not to challenge the United States ».

And did Nancy Pelosi, in your opinion, know what her visit to Taiwan could entail?

“He knew very well. But he did it for purely electoral reasons. With this mission he also tried to win the votes of the Republicans ».

So had she been warned that it was a dangerous mission?

“Everyone told him. But if the speaker of the House wants to go on a political trip, you certainly can’t stop him ».

And now what should we wish for?

“Let the dust begin to settle. If this does not happen, a trade war will begin, as I said at the beginning, which the West is destined to lose with all the very serious consequences of the case ».