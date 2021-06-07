Many artists and television characters attended the 2021 elections to cast their vote and some to fulfill their role as a polling station member. However, others had to fill in the task due to the absenteeism of the incumbents and substitutes. This was also the case for Andrea Luna, who used his social networks to share his experience.

The famous actress shared images on her Instagram and Twitter accounts to portray what was the intense election day that was experienced in Peru last Sunday, June 6. In the same way, he left a message for all his followers and encouraged them to vote.

“To vote boys. Bring your alcohol and pencil and a coffee. Peru needs us “ he wrote on the platform. Her thousands of followers did not hesitate to congratulate her for having been one of the people who guaranteed the electoral exercise in the second round.

The artist expressed her gratitude to those people who had gestures with the table members: “I tell you that people have given us little things, they have brought us buns, chocolates, bars. We are very happy, thank you ”.

Andrea Luna tells of her experience as a table member

Almost at the end of the day, Andrea Luna made a request to the ONPE. On the social network, he denounced the lack of lighting in his voting center, which made it difficult for them to count the votes. “Turn on the light so you can count the votes. It doesn’t look good, ”he stated, tagging the official account of the electoral body.

Minutes later, she finished her work and released a portrait with the citizens who accompanied her as table members. “We shake very hard”, ended.

