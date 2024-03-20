The renowned actress Andrea Luna has been the victim of an alarming situation after suffering the theft of her truck. This terrible fact was aggravated when the artist was confronted by an individual who rudely insulted her in the middle of a public street while she was preparing to give an interview to the Latina news cameras, precisely to talk about citizen insecurity in said district.

What happened to Andrea Luna?

The harassment to which Andrea Luna was subjected occurred when she was being interviewed by a 'Latina Noticias' team. In the middle of the conversation, a man suddenly approached, hurling a series of obscene insults at both the actress and the reporter. Although the interpreter tried to remind the individual that they were in the middle of a live broadcast, he completely ignored the cameras and continued with his verbal attacks on her.

The event occurred near Porta Street, in the Miraflores district. The reaction of the man, whose identity still remains unknown, left Andrea Luna in a state of shock and fear, especially due to the suddenness of the attack in a public place.

How did Lorena Álvarez react to the act of harassment against Andrea Luna?

This reprehensible situation caused the journalist Lorena Alvarez, who hosts the Latina newscast, expresses his total indignation and concern about the lack of security in the streets of Miraflores. The television presenter openly questioned the municipality of this district for not guaranteeing the safety of citizens and pointed out that it is unacceptable that incidents like this occur without an immediate response from local authorities.

“You go to make a tiktok, hand out flyers and (the night watchmen) blame you, but they rob you, a stranger passes by and insults you, and no one arrives,” Lorena Álvarez attacked.

The emotional impact of the incident was clearly reflected on the face of Andrea Luna, who was visibly affected by the experience. Meanwhile, the journalist present at the scene appeared to call a local night watchman in an attempt to help and resolve the situation.

The verbal aggression suffered by Andrea Luna and the theft of her truck highlight the importance of seriously addressing the issue of citizen security on the streets of Miraflores and throughout the city of Lima. It is essential that the authorities take concrete measures to guarantee the protection of citizens and prevent future incidents of this type.

Help channels

If you are or know someone who has been affected or involved in acts of family or sexual violence, contact Line 100 for free. Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations (MIMP), which has a team specialized in “providing information, guidance and emotional support.” Besides, the Line 100 has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to the Women's Emergency Centers or the Urgent Care Service. This service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year (including holidays).