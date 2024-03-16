Andrea Llosa surprised her fans by showing off in photographs with her new partner on March 13. Both posed with a smile and the fans of the host of the programs 'Andrea' and 'Never Again' They showed their affection towards her with some positive messages. In this note, she learns more about the person who won the heart of the well-known ATV journalist, who decided to open the doors to love after 3 years of separating from the father of her children.

What did Andrea Llosa say about her current relationship?

Andrea Llosa He shared photos with Pablo de Vinatea on his Instagram profile, thus his new relationship. This step marks her return to the public sphere on personal terms, especially after her previous marriage. The images show close and happy moments of the couple, which generated a positive response among her followers and friends.

The support of the followers of Andrea It was not long in coming, who did not hesitate to send them various messages in which they congratulated her on this new stage and for allowing herself to give love a chance. “May your eyes always shine with happiness, they never lie, they are the reflection of the soul”, “Blessings in this new stage of your life”, “Andrea, you deserve the joy of having a beautiful love”, some wrote.

Andrea Llosa constantly travels to the United States to visit her new boyfriend. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Andrea Llosa

In that sense, she was surprised by the displays of affection: “The truth is, yes (he is happy). I didn't imagine it would be so much (the news on the networks). I did not expect. I just felt like it was important to share it. (…) I feel very grateful for people's good comments, they have been very nice to me,” she told El Popular.

Who is Pablo de Vinatea and what does he do?

The ATV journalist is going through a good time on a sentimental level and she showed it on her social networks. Andrea Llosa's current boyfriend is Pablo André de Vinateaan Arequipa citizen who, since June 2022, has lived in the United States, a country where the driver traveled to spend time with him.

According to the report from 'Magaly TV, the firm', in his LinkedIn profile, he appears to be working as managing director of Human Consulting Group, a company dedicated to consulting. Likewise, he has previous experience as a brewery collaborator.

On the other hand, regarding his personal life, on social networks, he shows that he is passionate about sports, he is the father of two children and, currently, he is separated from his previous marriage, but, legally, he is still listed as married.

How old is Pablo de Vinatea and how many years is he older than Andrea Llosa?

The communicator Andrea Llosa was born on April 25, 1975, so, currently, he is 48 years old and, in a few weeks, he will celebrate another year of life. Meanwhile, according to Magaly Medina's program, Paul of Vinatea has 50 years. That is to say, The age difference between the popular new couple is 2 years.

