Andrea Llosa Barreto is the host and director of “Never more”, space that focuses on cases of domestic violence, in addition to “Andrea”, whose format specializes in couples and paternity tests. However, the figure of ATV also developed as a speaker with her presentation “Powerful Women” that she took to Trujillo, Piura and Arequipa. In Lima, to the inmates of the Santa Mónica prison, in Chorrillos. In 2015, she was decorated by the Congress of the Republic, and two years later, she made her debut as a writer with her book of chronicles “What we shouted silent” (Round Table Editorial, 2017). You can add another facet to your resume, that of an entrepreneur.

What company does Andrea Llosa have?

Andrea Llosa launched as a businesswoman with the opening of The house of love, a psychological and holistic center focused on women. “Sometimes we don’t realize the importance of our mental health. Sometimes we don’t feel well and we don’t understand the reasons (…) I began to understand it (in depth) when I opened my psychological center”, he explained in a recent post on Instagram and Facebook, on May 9.

Publication by Andrea Llosa about The House of Love.

Two and a half years ago, in December 2020, the host of “Nunca más” shared on social networks: “Finally, after a lot of effort, my husband and I are about to fulfill a dream.” In addition to studying ontological coaching, Andrea Llosa and Luis Ávalos, the father of her children, invested all their savings in acquiring a store located at Jirón Huáscar 1600, Jesús María. The project finally opened its doors in April 2021.

In a report for “D-Day”, the ATV figure explained that they focused on the issue of psychologists who would attend the office and would provide workshops related to topics such as:

Abuse against women and family

Bullying

depression, anxiety

Toxic couples and relationships

Self-control and anger management

Personality disorders

Eating disorder

Vocational orientation

ADHD and learning disabilities

Duel

Advice and personal image coach.

Similarly, Andrea Llosa clarified that the services are not free. “It is not an NGO, 80% of calls believe that this is free”indicated.

Who manages The House of Love by Andrea Llosa?

In June 2021, Andrea Llosa shook Peruvian television when she announced in the final minutes of her program that her marriage to Luis Ávalos was over. “My husband and I are separating (…) We are both focused on our children. Life can get worn out, now we are two parents who are facing this situation for our children, “she said.

In “D-Day”, Andrea stated that their relationship was never toxic. “He was my best friend. I have been very happy in my marriage, it just happened ”, she indicated and clarified that Luis Ávalos was still in charge of the company. “The family has not been broken. The family continues and we work here. ‘Luchín’ manages The House of Love, and he’s doing great. Here there is a mutual respect, ”she concluded.

