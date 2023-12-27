Andrea Llosa, journalist and TV presenter, not only appears in her well-known programs on ATV, but also decided to venture into social networks and shares some moments of her daily life. In this way, on various occasions, she has published content that was recorded within his house. Recently, the host of 'Never Again' was happy to debut a new private bar inside your home.

What content does Andrea Llosa upload on social networks?

The ATV figure constantly interacts with his followers on social networks, both in Instagram and TikTok. Generally, he shares videos of his routine at home and work. In addition, for the end of the year holidays, he was encouraged to share some recipes narrated in his peculiar style and it seems that they were liked by his fans. In these clips, she showed part of her large, fully equipped kitchen.

However, he has also uploaded some humorous videos, in which he always shows part of the place where he lives. These include his swimming pool and a recently opened bar.

What is Andrea Llosa's luxurious house like?

On several occasions, Andrea Llosa has shared images of your housea property that cost him years of work and effort. For Christmas, he received a visit from some relatives, who entered through the patio where a swimming pool is located.

The host of 'Andrea' is very happy with the final result of her new private bar. In this space, you can see a considerable number of bottles of wine and other alcoholic beverages. Likewise, it can be seen that, on the ceiling of the place, there is a painting.

How old is Andrea Llosa?

Andrea Llosathe journalist and television host who presents extraordinary cases in her programs, was born on April 25, 1975, so, He is currently 48 years old.



