You can’t believe it! Andrea Llosa learned of the existence of a viral tiktok in which you can see how a family celebrates the matriarch’s birthday and the decoration is based on the programs “Nunca más” and “Andrea”. In the images you can see the logos of these shows and even a gigantography of the journalist. “Like when you have to organize your mom’s party and you don’t know what theme to put on it,” she reads in the description of the clip that already exceeds thousands of views.

The ATV driver was pleasantly surprised and dedicated a few words to the citizens that made her smile. “I never imagined that we would be themed at a party. We are really flattered. Hahahaha… Thank you very much for so much love. Next time invite me and I’ll come with the cake, ”she wrote on her social networks.

Andrea Llosa regrets one of her first tattoos

The journalist Andrea Llosa is characterized by being a person without mincing words and an adventurous soul, so in her Instagram stories she told the story of her first tattoos, which she had them retouched. She revealed that one of them was done to her when she was 17 years old.

“I did that when I didn’t know what I was doing, what’s more, my old man almost killed me. That’s why it’s not good to get tattoos when you don’t know what you want in life,” he revealed.