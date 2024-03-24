Andrea Llosa, recognized for her strong and unfiltered character on her ATV program, demonstrated over the weekend that she does not hesitate to correct her youngest son when the situation warrants it. The well-known small screen host experienced a tense moment with her teenage son while they were getting ready to leave the house, thus showing that her determination and firmness are not limited to the workplace.

Why did Andrea Llosa argue with her son?

The situation occurred when Andrea Llosa was preparing to take her son to school. While she was getting into the car, her son complained to her for being late, expressing her impatience with the situation. “You are very slow”, the minor complained. Visibly uncomfortable by the comments of her son, the presenter of 'Andrea' He did not hesitate to respond firmly: “Don't start because I'm recording you, behave like people. Why are you going to school so early?”

Given the persistence of the minor, who pointed out that his mother was standing in the middle of the road, the ATV star chose to take the situation with humor and commented: “Dealing with blessed adolescence. Patience.”

Did Andrea Llosa defend her son after controversy?

After many Internet users sided with Andrea Llosa, the TV host came forward and tried to justify what happened to her little one, claiming that she is in her teens and that these mood swings are part of age.

“Sometimes it takes me a long time because I start to see things on my WhatsApp and he was in a hurry. And he started to tell me that I was a little slow and the truth is that I annoy him because I like to see how I get it out of the boxes. He's a little talkative, we're not going to judge him at this point in life. So, my son supported by this transformation called adolescence. Today I told him that I was going to cleanse his dignity and he left and didn't say anything to me, but now he must to be saying: 'My God, if you are going to defend me like this, don't defend me, I defend myself.' Yesterday many parents congratulated me for being tough with this rebellious teenager because they thought I had answered him wrong. I have that deal with my children. It's not that we are friends, I am the authority at home, but we have a close relationship. “When I share these stories about my children, it is not in victimization mode, but because it is part of reality,” explained the presenter of 'Never again'.