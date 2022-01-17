A few months ago, Andrea Llosa announced their separation after 16 years of marriage. The TV host assured that she had been on the best terms with the father of her children.

Likewise, he did not go into further details despite rumors indicating that this decision was due to a matter of infidelity. The presenter never dared to deny or affirm such speculations, and focused on the great success of the ratings that she has achieved with her program.

In this way, the figure of ATV began the year celebrating in a big way the tremendous audience it has achieved and promised to surprise its entire audience with more news for this 2022.

On the other hand, now, what has left all his followers speechless was a revelation he made on his social networks.

Andrea Llosa Photo: Instagram

Andrea Llosa affirms that she dated Salim Vera

It all started with a question and answer session that Andrea Llosa did on her Instagram account with her followers, perhaps without imagining that they would put her in trouble by asking her about the Libido singer.

“Is it true that you went out with Salim Vera?”, was the question asked by a user. For his part, Andrea Llosa had no qualms about responding. “Ha, ha, ha… Yes,” he pointed out. .

Post by Andrea Llosa Photo: Instagram

Andrea Llosa talks about the good relationship with the father of her children

At the same time, Andrea Llosa was consulted on whether she resumed the sentimental relationship with the father of her children. The communicator flatly denied having resumed their love relationship, but asserted that they maintain a cordial relationship.

“No, we have not returned. We have a cordial, affectionate relationship. In addition, we are partners in our psychological center, and we have two children who will unite us forever, which is the most important thing for both of us,” he explained.