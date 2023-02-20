Two years after her divorce with Luis Ávalos, the journalist Andrea Llosa opened up about his sentimental status and confesses the plans he had on the recent Valentine’s Day.

Andrea Llosa She is one of the most influential journalists on ATV and, in recent days, she has been on everyone’s lips after being accused of putting together stories in the program she leads and for having had a strong exchange of words with Magaly Medina. The communicator is characterized by her acid and direct comments and she has no problem revealing what her personality is like in front of cameras, but if there is one aspect to keep to herself, it is her heart.

Would Andrea Llosa go out with a woman?

In an interview with a local media, the host of “Andrea” and “Nunca más” revealed that she spent Friendship and Valentine’s Day in the company of her image consultant. She also indicated that she wants to fall in love, but that she is not desperate for a partner.

“Do you get many invitations?“, they asked her. She replied that she received letters from both men and women. “Several women do. They insistently ask me for an opportunity“said the journalist.

However, she clarified that she does not reply to their messages because she is not interested in forging romantic relationships with people of the same sex.

Andrea Llosa divorced her husband after 15 years of marriage

On June 22, 2021, before ending her ATV program “Andrea”, the presenter took a few minutes to inform her television audience that her marriage to Luis Ávalos was no longer going.

After 15 years of marriage with Ávalos, both decided that it was best to take different directions in their lives. On the reasons for the breakup, she did not give further details, but she clarified that they are now focused on raising their children.

How did the romance between Andrea Llosa and Luis Ávalos begin?

According to a note from the “Magaly TV, the firm” program, Andrea Llosa and businessman Luis Ávalos met when they worked for a Dominican newscast.

That was how the complicity between the pair arose. First, they became very good friends. Some time later, they began a relationship. After two years of romance, Andrea and Luis decided to get married and as a result of their love affair, they had two children.

Are Andrea Llosa and Fernando Díaz more than friends?

Andrea Llosa He opened up in a recent interview and spoke of the strong bond he has with the driver Fernando Díaz. The ATV presenter clarified that the only relationship they have is friendship and she even told how well he gets along with the communicator’s wife.

“He is my best friend and his wife is my ‘paw’. Alicia Retto that she does not interfere, that she would be the lover and on top of that not spoiled. (…) She says that if she’s not there, I’d take her place, ha ha“, detailed for Trome.

Andrea Llosa revealed to her public the end of her marriage

In June 2021, Andrea Llosa took advantage of a space on her program to reveal the end of her marriage to Luis Ávalos. “I have always told you that it is not easy to stand still to tell an intimate and painful story that is sad, and I want to tell you because I know that many of you may go through a situation similar to mine. My husband and I are separating,” advertisement.