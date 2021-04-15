Andrea Llosa was proud of her new business, a psychological help center that seeks to encourage people to overcome their problems and achieve true empowerment. The project, which began to be forged several months ago, was recently inaugurated.

The television figure broadcast a publication in Instagram, where he presented some details of the undertaking and presented his staff of expert workers in the field.

“At last, after many months we opened La casa del amor, my psychological and holistic center. They are the psychologists, specialists who will attend to them. The truth is that I am very happy because after a lot of effort we opened on April 12, “he wrote.

Andrea Llosa revealed in an interview that she devised this project together with her husband and that it will also have a social connotation, as she will provide free workshops and consultancies through her area of ​​social responsibility.

Andrea Llosa placeholder image

Andrea Llosa ensures that her program does not charge for cases that are presented

The conductor of ATV was very uncomfortable to learn that unscrupulous people are seeking to collect money for an alleged appearance on their show. Andrea Llosa reported on social networks that they use the name of the space to scam.

“There is a parasite or several parasites that are posing as us, through the Andrea program. They have created a fake page to take advantage of people and try to scam them by charging money to appear on the show ”He wrote on Facebook. Finally, he asked his followers not to give money to supposed representatives of the show.

Message from Andrea Llosa. Photo: capture / Facebook

Andrea Llosa, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.