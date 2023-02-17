One of the participants of the “Andrea” program used her account TikTok to give revelations about what happens behind the scenes.

Andrea Llosa He is back in the eye of the storm. The television presenter, who returned with a new season of “Andrea“and keeps up”Never more“, has been denounced in TikTok for “putting together stories” on his show. But the complainant is not just any person, but a participant in “Andrea“. The user made a series of videos in which she recounted her experience having participated in the program that is broadcast on ATV. What did the woman who brought her case to Andrea Llosa?

Why was Andrea Llosa accused of “making up stories”?

The user of TikTok Valeria Jiménez publicly revealed that she participated as one of the cases of the program “Andrea“, conducted by Andrea Llosa. Thus, Jiménez criticized the presenter by dedicating a song to her.

Valeria Jiménez participated in the “Andrea” program. Photo: composition LR/Valeria Jiménez/TikTok

“You seemed to be good (…). Appearances are deceiving,” says the song, while the user reveals the following: “Friends, don’t be fooled. She only takes advantage of our problems. In addition, she creates a story that is 20% true and 80% false.and the worst thing is that they don’t give you a solution to your problems”.

What else did the contestant reveal about “Andrea”?

Valeria reveals that, from the team of the program of Andrea LlosaThey looked for her at her house to offer her help. “She, when we recorded video, made me see as if I were going to look for her to ask her for help, to solve my problem. That did not happen. That’s a lie. I never went. They called me. They came to my house and offered me help.. “We are going to help you, we are going to support you if you tell us your story,” said the user.

“Since I was tired of so many problems, I agreed to go there.. So, when I get to Lima, they tell me ‘you have to sign here’. I, the truth, I have not read what it says there. But then a boy comes in and tells me ‘you’re going to come in, and when you come in, that’s how you’re going to say, the first thing you’re going to talk about is this,'” Valeria explained.

Then they told her what to say and she freaked out. “How am I going to say those things, if that has not happened. I can’t say those things“, he said then, according to his version. “Don’t worry, I am going to be in front of you with my blackboard, I am going to write to you, you read and speak“said a production guy from the TV show. ATV.

The participant shared screenshots of the program to prove that she was part of it. Photo: Valeria Jimenez/TikTok

The user also narrated that she has declared all this just so that someone in the same situation thinks twice before connecting with the show. “They lead you with lies. ‘You are going to tell the truth’. Nothing! In the end, you end up telling what they want. Before going there, get very good advice, look for a private lawyer“, he recommended.

Pronounced!: What did Andrea Llosa say after being accused of “making up stories”?

“If a case is false, I would have to approve it, which I will never do and I am not just talking about myself, I am talking about the teams that work with me. There is a woman, whose cynicism is really amazing, called Teodora Jiménez, who has had the courage to make a TikTok saying that we have lied to herthat we have presented a false case, a case that was broadcast on the program ‘Andrea’ he February 17, 2022”, he pronounced Andrea Llosa.

The presenter narrated the case of Teodora Jiménez and denied having used her to generate content on her “Andrea” program. “I am going to tell you who this woman is. Teodora Jimenez he has a sister, Jenny. She betrayed her sister and messed with her brother-in-law, Aurelio, when she had a partner, Reinaldo,” he said.