ATV driver. She launched the 2023 season of “Nunca más” and “Andrea”, at the age of 12 and 5, respectively. “Sometimes the police recommend us,” she says.

“I already look like Augustus Ferrando”, Andrea Llosa tells us, letting out a loud laugh, when listing that He is already 12 years old with “Nunca más” (Sunday 8.30 pm) and 5 with “Andrea” (Monday to Friday 8.45 pm,) via ATV. “How long. It is incredible”, he points out at a stoppage of the promotion of both spaces for this 2023 season.

“I am very happy here. And if they succeed ‘Never more’ Y ‘Andrea’it is, without a doubt, because of the great production team, which —truths are worth it— makes a tremendous champón, led by my producer and great friend, Jimena Appiani, ”says the journalist, who also acknowledges that the public follows her cases because it gives them an end.

“People like that. Because here they know where the story ends. We already know how some things work in the country, and it goes without saying at this time when it is very fragmented, and I think that is why people give us credibility and come to us, ”he comments.

— After so many years presenting and developing cases, have you ever feared falling into a routine or repeating yourself?

— No, and therein lies what I’m telling you: the effort and passion that all the production team and researchers put into it. It is not an easy job, of course not, but the result is real cases and the reward is credibility.

Andrea Llosa has been an ATV driver for more than 10 years. Photo: Andrea Llosa/Instagram

— In addition, it is noteworthy that, on sensitive issues, such as some DNA result where paternity is proven or denied, both parties sit on a television set, with all the consequences that this brings.

– That’s how it is! And without paying a single sun! Because nobody is paid here. I think both parties are encouraged to come because they believe us and because we give them a solution. Sometimes we have asked why they come to us, and do you know what they answer? They tell us that the police themselves tell them to come here, that here they will find a solution faster. Go figure.

— Magaly Medina once questioned that your program was recorded and therefore it was a bit the formula for your success.

— Please, those who know about television know that there are programs that must be recorded. If it were live, they would have censored me for the smoothness or fights that take place, because anyone imagines that the outcomes we have often lead to that. And that’s why it’s recorded, but that doesn’t take away from the great work behind each case. Who knows of TV he knows.