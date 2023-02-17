Andrea Llosa He also had his own love story; however, this came to an end. How was she?

Andrea Llosa He is one of the most recognizable figures on television today due to his shows and the controversies he is a part of. In “Andrea“For example, you often see cases of people with stormy relationships: couples who cheat on each other and who can’t stay together. Relationships usually have their complexity and you know that too Andrea Llosa, who had a 17-year marriage and then separated. How was this romance with the father of her children?

How did the romance between Andrea Llosa and Luis Ávalos begin?

Through the program “Magaly TV, the firm“, details of how the relationship between Andrea Llosa and the businessman Luis Avalos. Both met when they work for a Sunday program.

There they began to know each other, and love began to emerge. First, they were best friends. Then, they decided to start a relationship. After a couple of years, they got married and had two children.

The couple was married for more than 15 years. Photo: Andrea Llosa/Instagram

Why did the 15-year marriage between Andrea Llosa and Luis Ávalos end?

During one of his programs, in June 2021, Andrea Llosa revealed that she was ending her relationship with her husband. “I have always told them that it is not easy to stand still to tell an intimate and painful story that is sad, and I want to tell you because I know that many of you may go through a situation similar to mine. My husband and I are separating“, announced the presenter.

The marriage would have ended because, According to the driver, the years wore out their sentimental relationship. She also clarified that it was not because of infidelity. “I tell you, we have to move on, we are both focused on our children. Life can wear itself out, now we are two parents who are facing this situation for our children,” he said. Andrea Llosa.