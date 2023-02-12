The ‘rags’ were removed! Andrea Llosa and Pamela Vertiz they participated in a funny sketch of “JB on ATVs”, in which a confession from the host of “Nunca más” surprised everyone.

Andrea Llosa and Pamela Vértiz appeared together this Saturday, February 11, on the set of “JB en ATV”, where the journalists participated in the sketch “I don’t like you…”, which consists of one by one listing those things that they dislike about the other. At first, the shootout between the two of them started soft, but then the situation became more intense. In this context, the host of “Andrea” expressed: “What I don’t like about you is that your marriage has lasted longer than mine.” This left the host of “D-Day” speechless.

Andrea Llosa and Pamela Vértiz clarify that they have a good friendship

Pamela Vértiz did not say more and began to hug Andrea Llosa. The ATV communicators received a couple of flower arrangements as a thank you and indicated that they really love each other a lot.

Pamela Vértiz defended Andrea Llosa from Magaly Medina

The journalist Pamela Vértiz came out in defense of Andrea Llosa after Magaly Medina criticized her despite being in the same television house. The host of “Día D” highlighted the good work that she does in presenting her “Nunca más”, thus minimizing the criticism of “Urraca”.

“It is her opinion (of Magaly), she makes her program like the style of program that she has. I will always defend the ‘D-Day’ reporters, who are my colleagues, because they do an extraordinary job and the rating shows it,” said Pamela Vértiz.

“Andrea on Sundays places us very well, since we went on the air after three very powerful programs in front of three women such as Mónica Delta (Latina), Sol Carreño (América TV) and Roxana Cueva (Panamericana). It is the perfect combo (with Andrea), the challenge is to sustain the program. If a program does well, all of us do well and it speaks well of ATV’s image”, commented the journalist during the broadcast of “D-Day” in defense of Andrea Llosa.

Pamela Vértiz supports Andrea Llosa after her fight with Magaly Medina and assures that they are the perfect combo. Photo: LR File

What programs does Andrea Llosa host on ATV?

Andrea Llosa is a well-known journalist in our country, such is her popularity and hardness to comment on things that she is the host of two ATV programs: “Andrea” and “Nunca más”, which have been on Peruvian television for years.