Andrea Llosa, host of the ATV program that bears her name, used her social networks to make a public complaint.

After the broadcast of the program where she expresses her solidarity with the family of ‘Liendrita’, who was murdered a few days ago, the presenter expressed her indignation because unscrupulous people use the name of her television space to cheat.

As he published on his Facebook account, he evidenced the existence of a page that asks users for money for allegedly appearing on Andrea.

“There is a parasite or several parasites that are posing as us, through the Andrea program. They have created a fake page to take advantage of people and try to scam them by charging money to appear on the show, ”wrote the ATV figure.

Andrea urges not to hand over money

In that sense, he asked his followers to ignore the account and don’t hand over money because its production does not carry out such practices.

“I ask you, please, help me report this page. We do not pay anyone to go to the program, we do not charge, and our staff of lawyers and psychologists do not charge a single sun to the people who go to the set, “he remarked.

“The help and the commitment is free. You know, we do not pay anyone or charge anyone, “added Andrea Llosa.

Finally, he attached captures of conversations of some netizens with said fraudulent page as evidence so that people are aware of the scam modality.

