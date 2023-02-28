Will Abencia Meza be your first guest? Andrea Llosa announced the return of the program that will tell the story of an inmate and released the first track.

Andrea Llosa confirmed the return of the program “Powerfull women” on ATVs. Through her Instagram account, the journalist announced the return of this next project, which would tell the stories and experiences of women who are in prison. In the spot, the host of “Nunca más” is heard affirming that it is never too late to start over. Likewise, the video begins with the phrase “a powerful woman is the one who stands strong.”

Next, it is possible to observe mentions of the cities of Trujillo, Piura, Arequipa and the capital Lima. This last part shows an image of the Chorrillos women’s prison, better known by its old name, Santa Mónica.