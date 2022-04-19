the journalist Andrea Llosa has attracted great attention from the press after stating that his ATV program is being broadcast in several Latin American countries and is soon to arrive in the US.

Regarding this, the host has hinted that she wants to continue focusing her career on providing help to those who suffer from violence through the television space that she leads and has no desire to enter Peruvian politics.

It was via the box of questions that the TV figure left in his profile of Instagramthat several of his followers took the opportunity to make him answer some questions about his life and positions.

A netizen asked him about his future work due to some cases that he has been playing on his “Andrea” program. “Are you going to run for office for everything you’re doing in the kitchens?”, asked one of his followers.

To which Andrea Llosa responded quite clearly: “ Not at all. I don’t want to and I’m not ready. We need prepared politicians, not just any improvised ones.”

Andrea Llosa rules out running as a candidate for any public office. Photo: Instagram

“We go to the common pots to listen to women, we give donations and I try to empower them closely, I talk to them about not putting up with any insults, toxic relationships, etc… and they fill me with energy,” added the press woman.

Andrea Llosa talks about aggression against a girl from Chiclayo

Similarly, Internet users consulted Andrea Llosa about the case of the 3-year-old minor who was kidnapped and abused by a 48-year-old man in Chiclayo.

“What do you think about the little girl from Chiclayo and what do you think that man deserves?” Was the question that one of his fans left him. “ Death penalty, but in our country the law prevents it by the pact, treaty, of San José, Costa Rica . The death penalty is only applied to traitors to the country,” the journalist responded.