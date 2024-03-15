The well-known television host Andrea Llosa has surprised her followers by revealing that she is in a new love relationship. Through her social networks, the presenter of atv She shared the happy news and was very happy next to a man who brings more than a smile to her. In the publication, the journalist mentioned that her new partner is called Pablo, although she did not provide more details about how they met or how long they have been officially dating. And, for a long time, Andrea had decided to maintain discretion regarding the details of her romance, until now.

What did Andrea Llosa say about her new partner?

The presenter Andrea Llosa has not hidden her joy at this new chapter in her love life with a still unknown man. And since she separated in 2021 from the father of her children, Luis Avalosthe channel 9 host had not formalized any public relationship with anyone.

However, a few days ago, Llosa decided to confirm that he had started a new romantic relationship, through a photo on his social networks. And then, after the impact of her announcement on her Instagram, Andrea Llosa spoke with the Popular newspaper to thank the affection and good wishes received from the public in this new stage of her life. “I didn't imagine there would be so much impact on the networks. I didn't expect it. I just felt that it was important to share it,” said the driver.

In relation to the emotion generated among his followers by this news, Llosa expressed his gratitude for the positive comments and support received. “I feel very grateful for people's good comments, they have been very nice to me“he added.

On the other hand, regarding the perception that both are very much in love, the host of 'Andrea' preferred not to comment further on the matter. “We are both very happy, but I don't want to make any further statements on the subject. Thank you all for your good wishes,” concluded the driver.

For the moment, Andrea Llosa continues to share special moments with her mysterious partner after love came back into her life, something that undoubtedly aroused the curiosity of those who closely follow her personal and professional career.

How did Andrea Llosa introduce her new partner?

Andrea Llosa used her social networks to spread a message full of romanticism in the company of someone significant in her current life. Although she did not reveal details about the identity of this person, she has inferred that her name is Pablo, from her Instagram posts of hers. After Andrea Llosa's publication on her social networks, numerous followers of the journalist and host of 'Never Again' expressed surprise at the news and took advantage of her opportunity to send him her best wishes in this new stage of the relationship. her.

Why did Andrea Llosa and her ex-husband 'Lucho' Ávalos separate?

At the end of one of her programs on ATV, Andrea Llosa shared with her audience that she had decided to end her marriage of more than 15 years with her husband, Luis Ávalos. “We have made the difficult decision, my husband and I, to separate after so many years together. It is not easy to share, but I also want to be transparent about what I am going through. These are the realities of life, and I tell them to you by looking directly at you in the eyes,” he expressed at the beginning of the program.