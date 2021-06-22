At the end of a new edition of his program on ATV, Andrea Llosa took advantage of the final minutes to reveal a news of his private life. The driver did not hesitate to be clear and announced her separation from her husband Luis Ávalos, with whom she had a relationship of more than 15 years and two children.

“I have decided, my husband and I, to part after many years. It is not easy to tell, but I also want to tell you what is happening to me. These are the stories from real life and I tell them to you looking into your eyes ”, began his story.

“We must move forward. Right now, we are both focused on our children, who are the most important thing. The story is sad, but sometimes human relationships too, marriage can wear out. Now, we are two dads who are together to face this situation. I’m not going to talk about it anymore, “added the popular host.

As is known, Andrea Llosa’s relationship with Luis Ávalos began 16 years ago on television sets. Even in January 2020, the couple had a romantic trip to Serbia, where the cameraman proposed a religious marriage, which she accepted.

Now, after just over a year and a half, their marriage comes to an end and according to what the driver herself said, both will focus on raising their two children, 16 and 12 years old, respectively.

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.