The feud between ATV drivers Magaly Medina and Andrea Llosa continues. Now, the figure of “Nunca más” assures that her colleague believes she owns the figures of the Peruvian show business.

They cannot be seen even in paint! Andrea Llosa He spoke after hearing the criticism of Magaly Medina, who did not think that the journalist had the family of John Kelvin in his program. However, she assured that her colleague had planned to pay the attacker to give her version on “Magaly TV, the firm.” Likewise, she assures that she believes she “owns” the people of the local show business. She “She has the Chilindrina syndrome. She is not the only child, we are a dysfunctional family like many on the channel, ”she told local media.

The host of “Andrea” and “Nunca más” calls Magaly a “angurous” person. “What happens is that she believes that she is the owner of the people who appear in show business and I don’t know what roll she really has and she complains on the air. What I am saying is that all people are free to sit where they want”, he began by telling Trome.

Does “Magaly TV, the firm” pay its interviewees?

Andrea Llosa revealed that the production of Magaly Medina would give monetary incentives to some of her controversial interviewees so that they dare to testify. “Some sit because they are paid, and some sit because they just feel like it,” she said.

“On both of my shows the people who go to neither get paid and people choose to sit because they trust the shows. I don’t know why question my work or say everything he has said. She makes me laugh a little, she also says that I have to ask her permission or something like that, since she knows more about the story, “she added.

Photo: LR composition/ ATV capture

Andrea Llosa explains why she invited John Kelvin’s relatives to her program

The host of “Andrea” denied that John Kelvin’s relatives had gone to his program just to attack Dalia Durán, but rather that they went to request custody of the ex-partner’s children, recalling the complaint made by the residents of the Cuban singer when accusing her of not taking good care of minors.

Magaly Medina annoyed with Andrea Llosa for defending John Kelvin. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

“There is a document from the Women’s Ministry, when the neighbors complained that the children were at risk, then there is a document where Dalia promises to protect the children. The family was worried, but they also accept that he is an aggressor and everyone can give their version. So, from when to here, those of us who are in this job, can’t hear the other side of the story?”, he expressed to the aforementioned medium.

Andrea Llosa denies putting together stories in her programs

He was outraged! After hearing the accusations of a former participant of the “Andrea” program, Teodora Jiménez, the journalist was not intimidated and responded with a forceful message. It turns out that the lady assures that they forgot her case and did not help her in the legal procedures so that her son is recognized by her real father, she also stressed that the program invents stories and only “20% are real”.

Given this, Andrea Llosa said that she would not allow the credibility of her space to be called into question as it is not only the image, but the director. “If a case is false, I would have to approve it, which I will never do and I am not just talking about myself, I am talking about the teams that work with me. There is a woman, whose cynicism is really amazing, called Teodora Jiménez, who has had the nerve to make a TikTok saying that we have lied to her, that we have presented a false case, a case that was broadcast on the ‘Andrea’ program on February 17, 2022 ”, he began by saying.