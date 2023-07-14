Several months after the separation of Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín, it cannot be denied that the chemistry between the two celebrities is still genuine, even the member ‘Timbiriche‘ He dedicated an emotional message to the mother of his daughters.

On the occasion of Andrea Legarreta’s 52nd birthday, Erik Rubin surprised the networks with his dedication to the famous host of the program “Today‘, while she was asked if she was planning to redo her love life with someone else.

However, the television presenter could not help but burst into tears, explaining that she does not know what will happen to Erik.

“Erik and I, we have been colleagues, partners, friends, couples, love; the truth is that, I don’t know, in the end I don’t know what will happen to us. The truth is, no, I feel like no, I was even moved, no I have space, that is, I don’t feel like it, I think we have been a very nice couple, so no, zero, I don’t even think about it, I don’t stop, I don’t feel like it, I don’t feel ticklish, or anything…”.

About his work in ‘Vaseline‘, Andrea revealed that it has been very difficult to keep up with the rest of her castmates, especially when it comes to choreography.

“I would dare to say that the person who had the hardest time learning them was me, because, furthermore, dancing is not something that is part of my day to day. Sometimes I would lock myself in the bathroom, don’t tell anyone, I would cry out of frustration, because I would say ‘What am I doing here? I don’t want to waste your time’, you know, I felt very bad, no I am a dancer, but I really want to and I already learned it”.

