Mexico.-Strong criticism from haters receives Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín, Well, they went on vacation abroad with their daughters. and they tell them, among other things, that their alleged divorce was “a farce.”

Through Instagram, Andrea Legarreta shares an image in which she is seen taking a walk in London and dedicates a special message that apparently is for those who criticize her for her family trip.

“Live your life! Travels! love yourself! Mistress! laugh! Enjoy the food guilt free! Dance! Sings! Enjoy without caring what they say!! Do what you want without hurting anyone… They’re going to criticize you anyway… It’s your life and it’s today, here and now”, writes the host of the program ‘Today’.

Andrea Legarreta. Instagram photo

Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín made public a few weeks ago that they were separating, but now they surprise with this trip to London and on social networks “it rains down” criticism and comments of all kinds, including that “they have already reconciled” or that “it was a strategy his supposed divorce”.

The Rubín Legarreta family traveled to London to spend a few days on vacation and on their respective social networks they share images in which they They look very happy with their two daughters, Mia and Mina.

After talking about their separation as a couple, Andrea Legarreta said that she and Erik had an excellent relationship and that they could reconcile in the future, because there is great love between the two.

