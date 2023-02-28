Andrea Legarreta 51-year-old, reappeared again on social networks, but this time she did not let herself be seen alone, because Nina and Mia appeared with her Rubín who caused a stir, not only for not leaving their mother alone, but for how beautiful they look in the photo.

For those who do not know, Andrea Legarreta went to Colombia, apparently for new work projects, that is why both Mía and Nina Rubín went with their mother on the trip, they also show that after the break with Erik Rubín they would not leave her alone.

It may interest you:

And it is that many would think that the host of Hoy would go alone to Colombia facing her love break alone, but the young women who would also be working with the famous did not leave her alone, since they also embarked on the trip together, because they posed very beautiful for the photo.

“The most precious of the precious, but why are they so precious?”, “I can’t with their beauty”, “Beautiful!!! I send you a hug!! Tqm”, “What an impression every day they look more alike, the 3 are beautiful “, “They were beautiful! We did not see each other this year! Hugs at 3”, write the networks.

It may interest you:

It is worth mentioning that in the photo that the same TV presenter shared, you can see that Erik Rubín, father of the minors, decided to share an emoji of hearts, because despite no longer being with their mother, they are still very close.