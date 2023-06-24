Andrea Legarreta51 years old and originally from Mexico City, demonstrates why she is a one of the most beautiful and elegant women on Mexican television. On her social networks, the wife of singer Erik Rubín (a member of the Timbiriche band), welcomed this hot summer, wearing a halter maxi dress in golden yellow, a garment with which he wore his impact figure.

It is worth mentioning that a halter dress has a neckline that leaves the arms, shoulders and back (or a part) exposed, giving it that touch of sensuality. The garment that the soap opera actress also modeled is from the brand BCBG Max Azria (which belongs to Global Brands and Marquee Brands). According to their website, the dress worn by Andrea Legarreta has a price of 4 thousand 893 pesos.

The host of the morning “Hoy”, received many compliments from his followers, who were dazzled by such beauty. “How divine, you are a star more radiant than the sun itself”, “my pretty”, “beauty” and other comments. In their social networks, BCBG Max Azria highlighted: “Andrea Legarreta entering the summer feeling powerful.”

This is not the first garment of the brand that Mía and Nina Rubín’s mother, models on her social networks. Previously, she caused a sensation by wearing a short black strapless evening dress, with which she exposed her toned legs. “Spectacular”, expressed the actress Biby Gaytán when she saw her photograph. “Uffffffff divine love,” wrote her friend and her partner from “Today”Tanya Rincon.

Andrea Legarreta divine and elegant.

On the other hand, last February, Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubin They surprised the middle of the show in Mexico, by announcing that they had already separated for five months, after 20 years of marriage. “Today we feel that our story as a couple has been transformed, and from the deepest sincerity, respect and honesty, and because of the great love we have for each other, we will continue to love each other from another place. Our love story continues as a family, as parents of our beloved daughters, who are what we love most in life and to whom we are teaching that a separation from a couple is not a separation from the family, that it is not a lawsuit, there is nothing bad or shady and the only reason is transformation of love as a couple”.

So far, the television host and actor, They don’t know if they will get a permanent divorce or resume their relationship as a couple. Currently, both are part of the cast of the staging “Vaselina”, along with several of the members of Timbiriche, Angélica Vale and other artists.

