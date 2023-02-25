Andrea Legarreta 51-year-old feels so bad after the breakup that she announced with Erik Rubin on social networks a few days ago, which He asked to leave the Hoy program for a while, this after breaking down in tears in full transmission and attending to all the media.

It was the journalist Angélica Palacios who released the information through social networks, where she mentioned that Andrea Legarreta has not had a good time, that is why she talked with the producer Andy Rodríguez to be absent from the Hoy program, but it is not known during how much time.

And it is that not only the journalist, but all the fans of the Mexican host, have noticed these days the sadness that is in the eyes of the artist, who for many was an example of a happy marriage, because she was always looked at in love with Erik Rubin, with whom? was married more than twenty years.

“Poor Andrea, God bless her and help her get through this bitter swallow, I think what hurts her the most is knowing that Erik likes men”, “She is a professional, she is showing us that she knows how to listen to her body and that she attends to her needs”, “What a pity to see Andrea cry, I feel that she was not as prepared as she thought to announce her separation and that she is still in love with Erick”, write the networks.

It is worth mentioning that for many the presenter is a woman worthy of admiration, since she had to face each other on open television to not only communicate her separation, but the pain she feels at the moment.