After leaving the Televisa reality show ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, Barbara Torres It has been heavily criticized and attacked on social networks, as many claim that the project did not perform well and lash out against it.

Barbara Torreswho stayed in “La Casa de los Famosos” for almost 40 days, was involved in several scandals and now it is Andrea Legarreta who comes out in her defense, since many people have made strong comments.

Andrea Legarretawho participates in the Televisa program ‘Hoy’, states that he is against harsh comments towards Bárbara Torres:

“They have been hard, priests; it is very sad that society tears people apart like that, It’s a game, we public figures can take our family between our legs”.

Legarreta and some of his colleagues in “Today” give their opinion about the performance of Bárbara Torres and the other inhabitants of “La Casa de los Famosos México”:

“When the others come out they will realize what they said inside, even if they did not want to say it like that, the networks are very strong.”

A touching scene they gave Barbara Torres and her son Nacho, because when she left “La Casa de los Famosos México” he broke down crying and hugged his mother, he also asked for respect for her because before all else she is a human being and what was done on the reality show it was merely a game, he said.

“He made a mistake in a game…”, Galilea Montijo also expressed his opinion at the time on the “Hoy” program, where they took the departure of Bárbara Torres as a topic of conversation for a few minutes and referred to the attacks of some people towards the comedian.

The public did not like Bárbara Torres, for example, that she maintained an erratic attitude between crying and screaming, strange attitude changes too.

The Argentine actress became the sixth expelled from “La Casa de los Famosos México” last Sunday, as the great “Night of Expulsion” took place, with the conduction of Galilea Montijo through channel 2 Las Estrellas.

