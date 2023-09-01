The 28-year-old who drove the van that hit and killed Andrea Dellanoce had a blood alcohol level 4 times the limit

New details have emerged about the case of the death of Andrea Dellanoce, the 17-year-old overwhelmed and killed by a van in the night between Thursday 24 and Friday 25 August last. According to what emerged, the 28-year-old who was driving the vehicle had a blood alcohol level four times higher than the limit.

An event that shook the entire community of San Felice al Lago, a small fraction of Endine Gaianomunicipality in the province of Bergamo.

Andrea, a boy from only 17 years old well known in the area, around one in the morning he had left his house, where he lived with his mother and her partner, to go for a walk.

He was walking on the sidewalk that runs along via Cavenaghi when suddenly a white van it arrived at a high speed and, going off the road, ran over him in full force.

The arrival of the rescuers of 118 on the spot was timely, but unfortunately it was useless to avoid the worst. Andrea Dellanoce is died shortly after due to the serious traumas sustained in the impact.

After hitting Andrea, the van collided with some cars parked at the side of the road and stopped a few meters away from a curtain in which gods were sleeping fishermen. A massacre narrowly avoided then.

The investigation into the death of Andrea Dellanoce

The crash site in Endine Gaiano

The police had also arrived on the spot in a few minutes to carry out all the reliefs the case and submit the driver of the van to all due check.

Checks that had highlighted the presence in the blood of the driver of the van himself, a 28-year-old local boy, of alcohol.

In recent days, details have emerged on the alcohol test carried out on the 28-year-old. In the driver’s blood were present 2 grams of alcohol per liter of bloodwhich means four times higher than the limit allowed by law.

The prosecutor, who had already launched an investigation into the crime of traffic homicideaggravated by drunk driving, added these elements to the file.

Immediately after the impact, some witnesses had seen the driver of the van open the door and get out of the vehicle staggering.

READ ALSO: Mattia Musumeci, only 17 years old, died in a tragic car crash.