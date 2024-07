Andrea Kiewel lives in Tel Aviv, and the presenter, who was born in East Berlin in 1965, has never made a secret of her connection to her adopted home. “I live in Israel because I want to. This is where I am at home. As a Jew, as an East Berliner, as a human being, as Andrea. It is my life decision,” she told the “t-online” portal in an interview. Most recently, she supported the online campaign “siebteroktober.de”, which is committed to ensuring that the memory of the attack by the terrorist organization Hamas on Israel and the massacre on October 7, in which 1,200 people were murdered and 250 kidnapped, does not fade.