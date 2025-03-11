The hunterthe contest presented by Rodrigo Vázquez every afternoon on Spanish Television, He delivered on Monday, March 10, the highest boat in its history.

The contestants of the delivery of the day, Andrea, Juan, Nuria and Pedro, managed to take 185,000 euroswhich meant the highest award distributed in the contest produced by ITV Studios Iberia.

The four They managed to defeat one of the most feared hunters of the 1, Erundino Alonso program, known for being part of The wolves of Boom! In Antena 3.

Contestants of ‘the hunter’. RTVE

The first to get to the end was Nuriawhere he won the 500 euros he had achieved in the first round. The next was Pedro, making sure the same figure because he was not hunted by Erundino.

The next to face the hunter was Andrea, who participated in his third program, ensuring 800 euros completing his round. The last contestant to duel with the Madrid hunter was Juan That, like his teammates, he managed to complete his round without the Madrid hunting him, ensuring 1,100 euros.





The four contestants came to the final hunt to fight for the 185,000 euros program. The presenter asked them what they would do with their part of the award.

Nuria said he would like to create an occupational therapy center when he finished the race. PEdro said he was going to distribute it in his two children and then to an NGO of Burgos.

For his part, Andrea said he would like to pay a trip to his family to Paris, while Juan pointed out that he would help his partner to open a podiatry clinic and also a refuge of animals.





In the end, they managed to hit 24 questions, so Erundino had to try to hunt them in two minutes: “It has been a great round, they seem very good contestants. I have fallen very well for me, “said the hunter.

“Each one with his, but hey, I will try to make your boat of fabada, which is also very good “added Erundino, who was not able to complete his round, remaining only two answers and two boxes to hunt the team, which took the prize money.

Erundino Alonso, in ‘The Hunter’. RTVE

After that victory, Nuria, Pedro, Andrea and Juan made history In the RTVE contest when we take the highest boat in the history of The hunter With 185,000 euros.

“I don’t believe it,” Andrea admitted, while Nuria confessed that “I’m in shock.” Rodrigo Vázquez told him: “Boys believe it, you just made history in The hunter“.

“It is the largest prize never distributed on this set. Congratulations you have won and congratulations. Today, today dreams are fulfilled in RTVE, “concluded the Galician.