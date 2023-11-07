He raised his thumb, praising strength: the last gesture of the actor Andrea Iovino before passing away forever

The news of the actor’s passing Andrea Iovino He left an immense void in the hearts of those who loved him and those who knew him. Everyone remembers him for his appearances in Made in South and in Pinocchio by Matteo Garrone. He was the brother of Giovannino, the “disturber” of the television program You are worth it. He was only 38 years old.

The entire community is united in the pain of the family, Andrea Iovino leaves wife Ornella and his four children. He discovered that he was suffering from a serious illness last October 2022, a few days before the birth of his last child. It was her sister Antonietta a reveal the sad detailduring an interview with the Corriere del Mezzogiorno.

He found out a few days before the birth of his last child. The last gesture she made was to raise her thumb, she greeted us like this, praising strength.

Andrea Iovino leaves an immense void in the world of cinema, his will forever be remembered as extraordinary interpretations. The most famous is precisely that of Pinocchio. But the Italian public learned to know and appreciate him also thanks to his participation in the television program Made in Southbroadcast on Rai 2.

Numerous messages have appeared on the web in the last few hours. Many people are remembering him fondly, publishing his photos and nice videos of him, always capable of give a smile.

Rest in peace Andrè. A friend, a colleague with whom I shared one of the most beautiful periods of my life in a magical place called ‘Theatre’, a place where Andrea, with his great artistry, was able to entertain thousands of people, giving smiles and lightheartedness. A humble and very talented person. Have a good trip.

The actor was originally from Nola, as was his brother Giovannino. Both achieved popularity in 2020, thanks to the film Pinocchio by Matteo Garrone. They had played alongside each other, an experience that they both described as “extraordinary”. Still no word from Giovannino, after the news of the passing of his beloved brother. THE funerals they were celebrated yesterday, November 6, in Nola.