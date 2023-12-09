Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/12/2023 – 12:02

The São Mateus Agropecuária property, in Varjão de Minas (MG), produces the best coffee in the world, according to illy, which this year, for the first time, awarded a Brazilian producer the Best of the Best award, in the 8th edition of the Award Ernesto Illy International Coffee. An independent panel of nine experts examined the best lots from the 2022/23 harvest through a blind tasting of nine coffees from the finalist countries: Brazil, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Nicaragua and Rwanda. The end result pleased none other than the award promoter himself: Andrea Illy, president of the traditional Italian family company.

In an interview with Broadcast Agro, he attributed the unprecedented award for Brazil to the investment that has been made in the field in regenerative agriculture, which improves the health of the ecosystem thanks to the increase in the biodiversity of plants used for soil coverage and dynamics, among other benefits. Adopting this type of management, according to him, only has advantages: producers who switched from conventional to regenerative agriculture tend to recover more quickly from any effects of climate change on the harvest. What’s more: they see the value of their property increase.

In the interview, the executive recalled the dedication of his father, Ernesto, who in 1991 created a pioneering quality award in Brazil, which each year gains new entrants and recognition from institutions dedicated to the sector. “It is a great satisfaction to see the change in the Brazilian market, which has become a producer of very high quality coffees, whereas previously it was only recognized as a leader in the production of commodity coffee,” he stated.

Brazil won the Best of the Best award for the first time in the 8th edition of the Ernesto Illy International Coffee Award. What does this achievement mean for the country?

It was a positive surprise and is due to regenerative sustainable agriculture, which allows the soil to naturally regenerate and reduce carbon dioxide emissions. It’s interesting to note that about a month ago, we launched the first certified regenerative agriculture cafe. This type of cultivation also contributes to improving the health of the ecosystem thanks to the increase in the biodiversity of the plants used for soil cover and dynamics. This certification proved that there was an increase in organic substances in the soil, in addition to improving biodiversity, rebalancing the natural functions of the ecosystem, sequestering carbon dioxide and improving water, carbon and nutrient cycles. The maxim I bring with me is that “if you can dream it, you can do it” and Brazilian coffee growers have shown that it is possible to achieve it.

São Mateus Agropecuária made the transition to the production of specialty coffees 15 years ago, always focusing on the pillars of sustainability. Currently, it has adopted regenerative coffee farming, which keeps the soil alive and the entire ecosystem healthy. Can agriculture and environmental preservation go together?

For sure. There are findings, without scientific proof, but observed empirically: regenerative agriculture can become carbon negative through correct management of the property, such as rational use of soil and water. The Brazilian farm that won the Best of the Best award, for example, has 353 hectares, of which only 76 hectares are occupied by agriculture, growing coffee, and the rest is a forest reserve. Producers have also stated that productivity is the same, or even greater, than in conventional agriculture. Furthermore: the products harvested are delicious and improve people’s health, since in this system, with less agrochemical residues, plants can produce more beneficial phytochemicals, such as antioxidants, in other words, it is virtuous agriculture.

In this context, how can we encourage conventional coffee producers, who have not yet been financially able, or have not had the opportunity, to transition to regenerative production?

Producers who transition from conventional to regenerative agriculture tend to become more resilient to the effects of climate change. Additionally, the economic value of the property can increase, making it a big deal. With better quality coffee, the prospect is of a higher price paid for the product.

Regarding the global commodity market, what balance of supply and demand do you make for the recently ended 2022/23 season (October to September) and for the current 2023/24 harvest?

The biennial Arabica coffee cycle likely reversed in Brazil after the big frost of 2021 and we should see greater production in 2024. Producers have adopted sustainable practices and cut costs, trends that are expected to continue. Consumption did not grow in 2022/23, but we expect it to grow again in 2023/24, although we do not have data to confirm this. In 2022/23, inflation in the United States and Europe held back demand in general. We hope that inflation will normalize a little, avoiding a recession, and that consumption will grow again in 2024. China, in particular, after the covid-19 crisis, reopened the market, but the economy is still weakened.

What is the trend in Arabica coffee prices for 2024, considering the global supply and demand situation?

It is difficult to explain and estimate the factors that could influence the coffee market, whose trend does not seem to be related to fundamentals, although global stocks are at record lows. We expect a climate crisis, caused by the El Niño phenomenon. Problems with other food commodities, such as cocoa, whose prices are at record highs, could also influence other agricultural markets.

Regarding the company illycaffè, a traditional family business, are the 2023 results as expected?

The company’s growth in 2023 is in line with expectations presented in the last quarter. But we have the task of absorbing increases in coffee costs and inflation, rationalizing operating costs. We had an adjustment in the price of products sold, but still below costs.

What are the projects for 2024?

The projects involve large investments, as we need to double production capacity (the company does not disclose data that it considers strategic). We have plans to invest around 20 million euros over the next three years just to double production capacity. The idea is to launch more products, invest in marketing and digitalization of the company.