Andrea Iannone's return to racing has been truly impressive, both for the podium in Superbike and for the appreciation of two women in particular.

The return to racing Andrea Iannone was very impressive, finishing third in the Australian Superbike GP at “Phillips Island”. The pilot's return comes after several years of hiatus following the bad sporting and judicial parenthesis that saw him as the protagonist of a controversial doping case. The prized handle of the Abruzzo rider has been on the saddle of important MotoGP bikes such as the Ducati, he has dueled with champions of the caliber of Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez. His return to the world of competition was welcomed with joy by many enthusiasts.

Iannone immediately shared this achievement thanks to a post on social media highly acclaimed and commented on, thus arousing celebrations and appreciation from his fans. The first comment that could not go unnoticed came from Elodie, his current girlfriend. The singer, currently one of the queens of Italian Pop, writes:

I am proud of this wonderful return. You knew how to wait with patience, love and dignity. Thank you for the example you represent, thank you for the sweetness, strength and beauty of your eyes always full of life! You are my good man, handsome and a little crazy like a horse.

Furthermore, the message ended on a high note with a censored “F..o if I love you!”. Iannone immediately responded to Elodie with a simple word in English, Together, accompanied by the emoticon of a heart. In short, the short scene of two loversfamous of course, but still two tender lovers on social media.

But the surprises and appreciation didn't end there for the pilot, who also received congratulations from a long-time friend. The comment by Belen Rodriguez, Iannone's ex-girlfriend, has not exactly taken a back seat on the web. The “old acquaintance” of the Superbike rider wrote:

How happy I am! Determination and a good heart always win!

She didn't stop to compliment Iannone, she also did it an appreciation to the couple, the one formed by the singer and her ex-boyfriend. Also referring to Elodie, in fact, the showgirl added “You are a fairy tale”. A great return to the track for the driver. Who knows if Belen's illustrious comment will be appreciated by him and, above all, by his girlfriend Elodie.