Over the last few days a controversy has been generated in the Colombian Professional Football for the image in each of the matches that are broadcast on the signal of Win Sportsthe channel that owns the TV rights to the Colombian tournament and is now broadcasting several matches of the U-20 Women’s World Cup.

According to the criteria of

Read here: Deportivo Cali can’t lift its head: critical defeat at home against Pasto: table of positions in the Betplay League

Some fans complain via social media about the brightness and glare at the matches. FPCcompared to matches in other tournaments in the region such as the Libertadores Cup or South American Cup.

TV broadcast Photo:Tero Vesalainen / Alamy Stock Photo Share

Andrea Guerrero explains

A controversy has arisen due to an alleged difference in images in the broadcasts of our beloved FPC compared to other competitions

Through a thread of tweets, the president of Win Sports, Andrea Guerrerodefended the TV channel and explained the reasons why the image appears different on people’s televisions.

“In recent days, there has been talk of a very important topic for us at Win Sports. A controversy has arisen as a result of an alleged difference in images in the broadcasts of our beloved FPC compared to other competitions such as the Libertadores, Sudamericana, Qualifiers and now the Women’s World Cup,” he began by saying.

“The providers used by the Libertadores, Sudamericana, Qualifiers and World Cup are exactly the same ones that help us with the production of the matches that are broadcast on our screens for the League (men’s and women’s), Tournament and Cup. The same technical teams, the same trained personnel, the same parameters are used for each of the games that are seen on Win Sports,” he added.

Andrea Guerrero, president of Win Sports Photo:Pre Share

Warrior He stated that he hinted that the change in the brightness and luminosity of the channels can be caused by the configuration of the television: “It is normal that sometimes there are differences in the images of one tournament and another, because in order to be able to compare them fairly, The time of the game, the intensity of the sun or the stadium lights must be taken into account.”.

He added: “I know that the most popular thing will always be to seek to cause harm, in this case literally to the image of others, but before making a judgment it is important to have a context and a broader view in order to be able to do it correctly.”

In addition, the president of Win Sports, with a company televisionmade the example of the configuration that televisions can have, and that may be a factor why the image looks different.

After Andrea Guerrero’s explanations, journalist Iván Mejía tweeted on his X account (formerly Twitter) that “no one had asked for an explanation,” and left a dig in the middle of his message.

“What do they say? Unsolicited clarification, confession…” said Ivan Mejia.

SPORTS