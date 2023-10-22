Here’s who Andrea Giambruno was with immediately after the announcement of the separation from Giorgia Meloni: The shot leaves no doubt

Andrea Giambruno continues to be at the forefront of controversy and gossip after the outbursts launched by Striscia la Notizia in recent days. Completely unexpected scenes which then led Giorgia Meloni to announce the end of her love story with the host after a long and profound crisis.

The much discussed videos continue to get people talking about him and immediately attracted the attention of many social users. In fact, in the last few hours, the latter was spotted with a completely unexpected person who once again brought him to the center of the media wave.

The case between Giorgia Meloni and Andrea it amazed Italians who would never have expected to see such signatures broadcast on the satirical news program. But how was Giambruno “caught” in the last few hours? Here’s what we’re talking about.

Andrea Giambruno, the first photos after the scandal: Here’s who he was with

In fact, the well-known Rete 4 presenter, immediately after the announcement of Giorgia Meloni regarding the end of their love story, he was photographed together with a person. The latter, despite the strong media chaos, was inside a shopping center in Bergamo together with the daughter Ginevra without, however, the mother of the little girl.

In the shot Andrea appeared tired but also very worried about what was happening. In fact, the outbursts have particularly marked private life but also working life precisely because of the reports launched by Striscia la Notizia in recent days.

Returning to the shot however, the latter was at the Oriocenter shopping center in Orio al Serio, in the province of Bergamo, together with his daughter Geneva. With her also the little girl’s cousin and other people whose identity is not known.

A total black look with a less than serene but calm face to spend a few hours of joy together with his beloved daughter. Although he is experiencing a particular and difficult moment in his life, he is trying to carry out the role of father as best as possible.