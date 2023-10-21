Giambruno in the sights of Codacons: “It could be stalking”

There is no peace for Andrea Giambruno: after the off-air episodes of Striscia La Notiziathe breakup with the now ex-partner Giorgia Meloni, the self-suspension from Diary of the Day and the possible dismissal from Mediaset, Codacons is now announcing a complaint to the Milan prosecutor’s office to verify whether the journalist was guilty of stalking or harassment.

The consumer association chaired by Carlo Rienzi, in fact, announced in one Note who will ask “the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office to ascertain whether the behavior of Andrea Giambruno, and the repeated sentences of a sexual nature, could possibly constitute the case of stalking as provided for by our law”.

“Following the off-air broadcasts broadcast by Strip the Newswhich show the Mediaset journalist indulging in harassing phrases and jokes towards a colleague, the association has decided to contact the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office to ascertain whether the matter could constitute cases foreseen by our penal code”.