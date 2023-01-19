Andrea Giambruno, Giorgia Meloni’s partner responds to criticism

“I knew he would have to travel a lot, but I didn’t think every day. She has been to Albania, Spain, Brussels, Egypt, Indonesia. Getting organized was a Dantesque group”. Thus, Andrea Giambruno, companion of Giorgia Meloni, tells in an interview with Corriere della Sera how married life has changed since the leader of the Brothers of Italy became prime minister.

Giambruno’s life is divided between Rome, Milan and a little girl to look after, Geneva. “It begins to understand that the mother is less. But her parents sense the state of mind of her children and I see that she grows up serene, that she lacks for nothing”. Although it is also difficult for the premier to be able to sleep at home when he is in Rome: “I really don’t know Giorgia how she does it. Even when she’s in Rome, she doesn’t arrive until 11pm,” explains Giambruno.

During the interview, Giambruno takes the opportunity to respond to the criticisms regarding his return to running a Diary of the day of the Tg4: “I had left the management of StudioAperto while the government took office and I could have been subject to criticism, but I’m a journalist, this I know how to do: tell stories. Sooner or later, I had to go back. In fact, if I were a manager tomorrow, they’d say I’m doing it because I’m Giorgia’s partner, if I opened a bar, they’d say I’m doing it because I’m Giorgia’s partner. What should I do: stay at home and take the Citizenship Income?”.

Above all, because he made his comeback on the day of the capture of boss Matteo Messina Denaro: “The news is historic and it had to be given due relevance,” says Giambruno. And again: “I was happy for the country. We put the president’s statements back on the air when he said: we will face mafia cancer head-on ”, he says, stabbing in favor of the executive and inserting the historic arrest in the list of merits of the government led by his partner.

To the Courier, Giambruno then told of the two public releases from “First Gentlemen”, alongside the premier. The first as Pope together with his daughter, the second at La Scala with the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. “I’m sorry that the message of unity between the Prime Minister and the Republic was not emphasized enough that evening,” said Giambruno.

And then, to the unthinking about the fact that he and Meloni are not married, he replies: “I think more interesting things happen in the world”.