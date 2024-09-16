Andrea Giambruno plays the “pleaser”, Pietro Sermonti imitates him

Funny sketch during the La7 program In other words during which the actor Pietro Sermonti proposed an imitation of Andrea Giambruno comparing him to the famous character he played in the series Borisor Stanis La Rochelle.

During the show hosted by Massimo Gramellini, which featured Pietro Sermonti among the guests, a video was aired featuring Giorgia Meloni’s ex-partner, who was casting glances and winks towards the front row during a debate.

Stanis (Sermonti) sees Giambruno acting like a charmer and quotes himself in Boris 😂 #inotherwords pic.twitter.com/jKVR4Ann9k — The Great Plague (@grande_flagello) September 14, 2024

Pietro Sermonti, seeing the video, burst out laughing, also explaining why: “It makes me laugh because I did something called Boris in which there is a character called Stanis La Rochelle, who did exactly the same thing.”

When Serena Bortone, also a guest in the studio, asked “but how is he doing it?”, the actor imitated Giambruno, to the general laughter of the audience: “He’s a bit complex, eye, mouth. He alludes”.

Created by screenwriters Giacomo Ciarrapico, Mattia Torre and Luca Vendruscolo, Boris It was a successful series that proposed a strong satire towards the generalist Italian television production of the 2000s.