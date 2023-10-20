Today Andrea Giambruno did not host Diario del Giorno, the Rete 4 broadcast edited by the news editorial team. An absence, after yesterday’s due to a work commitment outside, which is newsworthy, given the journalist’s separation from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made official this morning. All this after the videos of Giambruno’s off-air performances published in recent days by Striscia la Notizia.

Today Luigi Galluzzo hosted Diario del Giorno. When asked about Giambruno’s future by Foglio director Claudio Cerasa, Galluzzo replied: “Today I’m hosting… next week we’ll see.” For the rest, the host made no other references to the affair. The company must not have liked the off-air comments, which talked about threesomes and other similar topics.

Dagospia bids farewell to Mediaset for certain. According to Repubblica, Giambruno will not be hosting his show next week. On the other hand, certain attitudes and expressions would not be compatible with the ethical code of a company like Mediaset. According to sources from the LaPresse agency, the journalist would have been put on “unpaid leave for an unspecified period”, according to AdnKronos at the moment there would be “no action taken by Mediaset towards the journalist” and the decision not to conduct Diario del Giorno would have been taken by Giambruno himself. A bad double blow, therefore, for the journalist, after this morning Meloni announced the end of the relationship after ten years with a post on social media.