Andrea Giambruno and the holiday in Puglia with Meloni and his daughter

Andrea Giambruno joined Giorgia Meloni and her daughter Ginevra in Ceglie Messapica, in Puglia, where the Prime Minister is spending her holidays.

The two have reunited for the sake of their daughter, but Giambruno’s words, reported by the weekly Todayalso suggest a possible rapprochement between the two.

“Every time I’m with my wife and daughter I feel like a fulfilled man. Happiness for me is sharing the little joys of every day with the people I love,” the journalist reportedly said.

The magazine writes: “Is this reunion in broad daylight just the first media step to ‘accustom’ citizens to a rekindled flame that has already, in fact, happened? Or is it an example of how two parents can face their separation with maturity and civility?”

Some details, however, suggest that the two have not reunited at all but that, as previously stated, they have decided to spend a few days of vacation together for their daughter Ginevra.

In fact, Andrea Giambruno never slept in the farmhouse rented by the Prime Minister but in a bed & breakfast that was nearby.

According to the weekly magazine, the host went to the farmhouse every day around 9 in the morning and then left after dinner.