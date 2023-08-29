Andrea Giambruno: “If you avoid getting drunk, you avoid finding the wolf”

Andrea Giambruno again at the center of the controversy: the journalist and companion of the premier Giorgia Meloni, in fact, ended up in the crosshairs for a sentence pronounced during his broadcast, Diary of the daybroadcast on Rete 4, which spoke of recent cases of rape, such as that of Palermo and Caivano.

“Perhaps we should be more protective in dialogue and vocabulary. If you go dancing, you have every right to get drunk – there must be no kind of misunderstanding and no kind of stumbling block – but if you avoid getting drunk and losing your senses, maybe you also avoid running into certain problems because then the wolf you find it” declared the conductor during the broadcast.

The sentence pronounced by Giambruno underlines Daily factcame when the letter was being commented that a father of a girl victim of sexual violence wrote to the 19-year-old from Palermo.

“Girls have the right not to be raped but unfortunately reality does not respect the rights, so they must not lose consciousness and must attend the least dangerous contexts possible. The phrase is right: no one has the right to rape anyone, but it doesn’t mean that this won’t happen” declared the journalist Pietro Senaldi, host of the show together with the lawyer Annamaria Bernardini De Pace.

Then, Giambruno’s intervention: “Perhaps someone tells his daughter not to get into the car with a stranger because it’s very true that you shouldn’t be raped, because it’s an abominable thing. But if you avoid getting into the car with a stranger, maybe you won’t run into that danger.”

The conductor then passes the word to Librandi explaining that if “you avoid getting drunk and passing out, maybe you avoid running into certain problems”. Because then “you will find the wolf”.