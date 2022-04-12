Los Mochis, Sin.- Andrea Garza Torres gladly arrived at the parish of Our Lord San José to receive the heavenly banquet for the first time. Upon receiving her first communion, the communicant was sponsored by Liliana Torres de Orozco, Bernardo Orozco and Samira Yamuni Robles, who gladly accepted the responsibility.

After the ceremony, Jorge Garza Coronado and Elsa Paola Torres Yamuni offered a great party in honor of their daughter, who received congratulations at all times for completing the third sacrament.