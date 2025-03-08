Never do anything for money

Jordi, Andrea Fuentes father

– What do you want us to talk? –The Andrea Fuentes asks me (41).

“Take me out of your life.”

And she looks at Sira, her seven -year -old daughter, who is distracted by contemplating a series on her mobile (has another son, Kilian, the elder), and then metabolizes the situation and breathes deep.

It wraps us in a room in the Car de Sant Cugat. The session of the day is over. The fabulous sirens of Andrea Fuentes (the Spanish team) have gone to rest. We have all the time in the world.

Let’s go there.

– When my career ended in the water, after London 2012 (by then I added four Olympic podiums, he has as many as Mireia Belmonte), he was already 29 years old and thought about forming a family with Victor (Víctor Cano, Gymnast International). We wanted to get out of the egg. I had saved to live two years without having to work. I needed to discover who it was. We decided to travel.

– Where did they go?

–We started by Myanmar. Meditating there for ten days, I assumed my withdrawal. Then we went to Indonesia. We intended to spend there a year, but Jordi, my father, became ill of cancer. It was a terminal cancer, so we returned to accompany him in death. He died in my arms.

– I accompany him in pain.

–He was a professor of philosophy, do you know? And I will not forget one of his phrases: ‘You must dedicate yourself to what makes you enjoy. Never do anything for money. ‘

(His mother, Regina, is a French teacher).

When I retired, my father died and my son was born; We went to live in Mallorca: we lived from our garden “

Andrea FuentesSpanish artistic swimming coach





Then, he tells me, she became pregnant and Kilian was born and then the family moved to a rural house in Mallorca.

– We had a garden, we lived what we planted. And then I got offers as a coach. I started collaborating with Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand … I was accompanied by the family. Victor designed the acrobatics of the teams. It was so perfect that it could not be eternal. Kilian had lived on the five continents, now he had to take root. We returned to Spain and Mayuko Fujiki (the penultimate coach of the Spanish sirens) loved me as an assistant. But I needed my project. And besides …

– …?

– In addition to my sister, Tina (international like her), also got sick of cancer. He also died in my arms. It was 2018 and called me the United States.

That offer was a vacuum leap.

Andrea Fuentes, in the Car de Sant Cugat Spiny mané

In Atlanta’96, the United States had been gold. And then, while the Spanish artistic swimming grew, the American sank: she had not been in London 2012 and in Rio 2016.

– When they called me, his federation was in San Francisco already charge of Linda Lohendorf, a 70 -year -old lady who had been a judge in 2012. There was no structure, there was no money. With those tools, it could be my great project!

“Didn’t she think about it?”

–My mother was hurt after Tuba’s death, but he told me we should go. When signing the contract, they told me that we should enter Tokyo 2020 and get on the podium in Paris 2024 … We had zero scholarships, the team was made up of juniors, the displacements were paid, at night they threw us from the pool …

“I remember the origins of the syncro in Spain, with Anna Tarrés,” I commented.

– Donations made, we set up exhibitions asking for money … We designed a shocking choreography, we grew up. We did not enter Tokyo 2020 for 0.2 points but I believed in a system based on inspiration, not on fear, and you see it. Over time, I demonstrated to the world that it is not necessary to destroy the staff and less to these generations that are not of the letter with blood enters. What you have to do is empower them.

(In Paris 2024, the Americans collected two silver).





– And after Paris Spain called me: Mayuko Fujiki left office. The United States counterattacked, my salary folded, Los Angeles’28 came, but Car also offered Victor as a gymnastics coach. We could not give up. Here you have me now.

(Last weekend, in the debut of Andrea Fuentes as a coach, Spain added six podiums, three golds, in the World Cup in Paris).