The bear had already been sighted and several farm animals had been found dead. According to the inhabitants, the wild animal killed Andrea Papi

Andrea Papi, a young runner, was found lifeless in a forest in Trentino. He had gone out for a workout, had posted several photos on social media to show those beautiful places, but hadn’t returned home. Concerned family members asked the authorities to intervene.

At 3 in the morning of that same unforgettable day, the rescuers found the body by Andrea Papi now lifeless. From the wounds found, it was immediately hypothesized the attack of a wild animal.

Locals are sure it was a bearalready sighted in the area in the previous days.

However, it will only beautopsy which will be carried out by the coroner, to establish what really happened in the woods. The hypothesis of the wild animal is the most plausible. But it will be necessary to ascertain whether the runner died first of an illness and then found by the bear or whether he died as a result of the attack.

It will also be important to analyze the smart watches of the boy, who may have revealed the pulse parameters before his death.

What happened shocked the community. The inhabitants told reporters that there had already been attacks on farm animals in the last month. A sheep had been found dead.

It was only necessary to wait for the death of one person.

The words of the president of the province of Trento after the death of Andrea Papi

Maurizio Fugattipresident of the province of Trento, met the runner’s family: