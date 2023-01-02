Mexico.- Complete joy came to the Today program with the birth of the little one Emilio Estrada Escalonason of Andrea Escalona and Marco Estradaborn on December 22, 2022 and being presented to the public only days after his arrival in this world.

And from that moment, the presenter of Hoy He does not stop surprising and touching his followers with the best photos and videos of his babyhis first son, who was named as “El Bebé de México”.

After several days experiencing motherhood for the first time, Andrea Escalona has opened up to her followers about every moment and experience since that special day in her life and has managed to touch everyone.

Andy’s most recent post on Instagram was on December 31, 2022, saying goodbye to the most important year for her life, as she fulfilled one of her dreams, which was to become a mother and she is overly grateful for it, posting photos and videos of her newborn baby.

Unlike many famous women, Andy preferred to introduce her son to the world and her audience without any exclusives, as others do through exclusive magazines or shows.