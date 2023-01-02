Mexico. The singer and television presenter Andrea Escalona share on Instagram images of how she looks in her role as a mother, Well, he already debuted in this field and recently brought his first child into the world.

Andrea Escalona, ​​host of the Hoy program, touches her fans on social networks after showing what her baby looks like. In some images she appears bathing him, in others feeding him and in one more taking a walk with him.

Emilio is the name that Andrea and her partner decided to give the child, who was born in the last days of December and now has the pleasure of showing it off on Instagram.

Andrea always kept her followers on the networks informed of her pregnancy, since she found out she was expecting a baby, she made it public and constantly shared images of how her pregnancy was progressing.

“I was going to give you the best of my 2022 but love does not apply. You are the best of my life. Happy New Year Emile. Dreams do come true, thank God, thank you mom for this gift from heaven. You bring me very much in love, hey,” Andrea writes in an Instagram image.

A few days ago, Escalona, ​​who has acted in soap operas such as Cielo rojo, along with the deceased Edith González and the leading actress Regina Torné, recently recounted about her delivery that took eight hours of labor to make it natural. but finally they did a cesarean section.

“A portal with God, thanks, my mother is there with me at all times, as if heaven and earth had mixed for a moment, we did it perfect, you are the most beautiful gift that life has given me,” he said after having in her arms her son.

For now, Andrea Escalona is absent from her job at Hoy to dedicate a few months to her son, but she will reappear soon, because she loves her job and wants to continue doing it.